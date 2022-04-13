WATCH: The trailer for the highly anticipated series Conversations with Friends is here

The trailer for the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations with Friends has been released.

Element Pictures, who also produced Normal People, have confirmed the series will premiere on May 15th on BBC Three, RTÉ and Hulu.

The show follows a 21-year-old college student Frances, played by newcomer Alison Oliver, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

The Cork native will star alongside American actress Sasha Lane, who will play Bobbi; former Girls star Jemima Kirke, who will play Melissa; and British actor Joe Alwyn as Nick.

Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi (Sasha) is self-assured, outspoken and compelling.

Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Jemima), an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair.

Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor.

While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both.

Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

The series is set to be directed by Room director Lenny Abrahamson, who also directed the previous Sally Rooney TV adaption Normal People.