WATCH: The trailer for The Great Celebrity Bake Off has been released

The series is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, who raise significant funds for translational cancer research.

There will be five episodes in total, and each show will see four celebrities battle it out over three rounds (Signature, Technical and Showstopper) in a bid to be crowned Star Baker.

This time next week… the return of The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/y4ZsKeUSRK — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 2, 2021

The star-studded line-up of 20 celebrities includes British actor James McAvoy, Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, and TV presenters Stacey Dooley and Anneka Rice. They will join Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes; comedians John Bishop, Katherine Ryan, Rob Beckett, and Tom Allen; radio DJ Nick Grimshaw; author David Baddiel; YouTuber KSI; Paralympian Ade Adepitan; and author and psychotherapist Philippa Perry. Pop singer Anne-Marie, rapper Dizzee Rascal, X Factor winner Alexandra Burke, and actor Reece Shearsmith are also on the line-up. The show airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday, March 9 at 8pm.