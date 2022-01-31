WATCH: The trailer for the finale of And Just Like That is here

The trailer for the finale of And Just Like That is here.

The highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot series premiered last month, and it has been getting mixed reactions from viewers.

The show follows Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

The season finale is set to air later this week, and will see Carrie bring the ashes of her beloved late husband Mr Big (played by Chris Noth) to Paris.

Chris was set to make an appearance in the finale in a flashback scene, but HBO Max pulled him from the final episode of the show after he was accused of sexual assault.

You can watch the finale on NOW TV and Sky Comedy this Thursday, February 3.

Check out the trailer below: