WATCH: The trailer for Emily in Paris season 2 is here

The trailer for the new season of Emily in Paris is finally here.

The second season is set to land on December 22, and now fans can have a sneak peek of what’s in store.

Season two will see the return of Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as heartthrob Gabriel and Camille Razat as Camille – and there will also be some new characters.

In the trailer, Emily’s love life seems to be just as hectic as it was in season one.

She must choose between her head and her heart as she decides what to do about her love affair with Camille’s boyfriend Gabriel.

Will she break it off? Will Camille find out? There’s plenty of questions left to answer this season.

Emily also has a new love interest in season two – the gorgeous Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscoun.

The official synopsis for the second season reads: “Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life.”

“After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.”

You can catch up on the first season on Netflix now.