WATCH: The official trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing – starring Daisy Edgar-Jones

The first official trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, has been released.

Set for release this July, the much-anticipated film is based on Delia Owens’ critically-acclaimed novel of the same name.

Where the Crawdads Sing centres on Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), otherwise known as the ‘Marsh Girl’ by the townspeople of Barkley Cove.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Edgar-Jones (@daisyedgarjones)

Abandoned by her family, Where the Crawdads Sing is a coming of age story of a young girl raised by the marshlands of the south in the 50’s.

Watching many years past, the Marsh Girl suddenly becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.

Alongside Daisy, Harris Dickinson plays Chase in the film, while Taylor John Smith plays Tate.

The cast also includes Garret Dillahunt and Ahna O’Reilly as Kya’s parents, Sterling Macer Jr. and Michael Hyatt as Jumpin and Mabel, and Jojo Regina and Luke David Blumm as the younger iterations of Kya and Tate.

The film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing has huge star power behind it, as Reese Witherspoon is among the film’s producers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Where The Crawdads Sing (@crawdadsmovie)