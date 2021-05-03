WATCH: The midseason trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been released

The final ever episode will air in Ireland on June 11

The midseason trailer for the final ever season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been released.

After 14 years on air, the popular reality show is coming to an end with its 20th season, with the final episode airing this summer.

In the emotional trailer, Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears to her sister Kendall Jenner and admits she “feels like a loser”.

Amid her divorce from Kanye West, Kim’s momager tells her: “I just want you to be happy and joyful,” to which Kim replies: “Yeah, and I’m ready too.”

Meanwhile. Khloe questions whether going down the surrogacy route is the right choice for her and Tristan Thompson – who she shares her three-year-old daughter True with.

Kris tells Khloe: “There is nothing that I would love more than to see you grow old with the dad of your children.”

Speaking about KUWTK coming to an end, Kendall admits: “I just don’t know life without it,” while Kris thanks the family’s fans and followers for being “so loyal”.

The final ever episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian will air in the US on June 10, and will air in Ireland on Hayu the following day.