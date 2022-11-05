WATCH: The Kardashian clan dress up as iconic versions of Kris Jenner to celebrate her birthday

The Kardashian clan celebrated Kris Jenner’s 68th birthday in the most hilarious way.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and North all dressed up as memorable looks from throughout their momager’s life.

SKIMS founder Kim transformed into the 68-year-old from their iconic 2012 recreation of Lady Marmalade.

Kim wore an emerald sequined dress, with a shirt collar and black dickie bow.

The look is fresh in people’s minds thanks to the viral “You just got Krissed” meme that made the rounds on social media earlier this year.

The mom-of-four’s nine-year-old daughter North dressed up as her grandmother’s “everyday look” – an all-black outfit, paired with her black Birkin bag.

Kylie dressed up as “1989 Kris Jenner”, donning a stunning, figure-hugging, black sequined dress.

Kourtney dressed up as “thank u, next Kris Jenner” from Ariana Grande’s music video, which saw her adopt the role of Regina George’s eccentric mom from Mean Girls.

The Poosh founder wore a pink and white matching tracksuit, white trainers and carried a video camera to complete the look.

Meanwhile, Khloe transformed into Kris wearing her iconic Dolce and Gabbanna rose print silk blouse and matching pyjama trousers.

The mom-of-two completed the look with a red Birkin bag, red heels and a white fur shawl.