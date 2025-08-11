WATCH: The Jonas Brothers bring out Demi Lovato for surprise performance at New Jersey concert

The Jonas Brothers welcomed a surprise guest to the opening night of their 20th anniversary tour in New Jersey over the weekend.

Demi Lovato joined the trio at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for a special performance of Camp Rock classics This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing.

Joe continued the nostalgia after the show by sharing a TikTok of him and Demi lip-syncing to Want to Change a Thing.

After the show, Demi shared her own clip from the performance, writing: “thanks for having me @jonasbrothers 🫶”

Her husband Jordan showed his love for his wife as he commented on the post: “Movie 👏👏👏” as well as sharing a clip on his Instagram, writing: “Couldn’t be more proud, I love u sooo much baby.”

Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, who played the role of Ella in the two films, was another Camp Rock star present at the show on Sunday.

The pair briefly dated in 2010, after co-starring in the Camp Rock films and touring together.

However, not long after confirming their romance on the cover of Teen Vogue, the pair split, with Joe later explaining: “In this business, it’s really hard to find people who are going to be there for the rest of your life. When I met Demi, I knew right away that our friendship was really strong. I don’t want to lose that ever.”

The reunion comes shortly after Camp Rock 3 was seemingly confirmed by former Disney Stars.

Camp Rock actors Matthew “MDot” Finley, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, and Roshon Fegan took to the stage at the House of Blues in Calif last month, asking the crowd: “Are y’all ready for Camp Rock 3?. I’m not sure if y’all heard, but, Camp Rock 3 is on!”