WATCH: The Gossies 2023 – hosted by Muireann O’Connell

Goss.ie’s eighth annual awards show, The Gossies 2023, took place on Saturday, March 4th, at The Convention Centre Dublin.

A host of major stars from Ireland and the UK stepped out for the Circus-themed awards bash – with new host Muireann O’Connell as our ringmaster.

On the night, famous faces from TV, radio, music, and social media graced the red carpet, before some of Ireland’s brightest stars were awarded across 19 categories.

Celebrity guests included Love Islanders Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Davide Sanclimenti, Faye Winter, Laura Anderson, and Dami Hope – who all presented awards on the night.

The star-studded guest list also included Lucy Kennedy, Kathryn Thomas, Rosanna Davison, Dáithí Ó Sé, Grainne Seoige, Erica Cody, Tommy Bowe, Martin King, Alan Hughes, Holly Carpenter, Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan.

A host of influencers and social media stars also made an appearance, including Rachel Gorry, Sophie Murray, Katja Mia, Lauren Whelan, Terrie McEvoy, James Patrice, Louise Cooney, Miriam Mullins, Damien Broderick, Charleen Murphy, and Ellie Kelly.

Guests were treated to a fabulous three-course meal and show stopping entertainment during the ceremony.

The awards show kicked off with performers from Fossett’s Circus, before guests were shocked by a surprise performance from Chasing Abbey, and later entertained by The Event Band at our official after party.

You can watch the awards ceremony on our YouTube channel below:

Winners on the night included Tommy Bowe, who took home the award for Best Male TV Presenter; Pamela Joyce who won Best Radio Show; Sophie Murray who nabbed the gong for Most Stylish Lady; and Damien Broderick who took home Best Social Media Star and Most Stylish Man.

You can check out the full list of winners here.

Before awards ceremony kicked off, our nominees and celebrity guests were invited to our official Gifting and Pamper Suite.

They were given glam makeovers by our Official Makeup Partner KASH Beauty, and had their hair transformed by our Official Hair Partner Voduz.

Ahead of the ceremony, nominees also had their skin prepped by our Official Skincare Partner Kerry Hanaphy, and got their awards show glow from our Official Tan Partner Bellamianta.

On top of that, guests were treated to gifts from some of our incredible brand partners this year, including treats from: Boots Ireland, NOW, Carry Out, and Heartbreak Social Club.

As always, guests also took home a luxury goodie bag from The Gossies, which included products/vouchers from our brand partners, and more treats from category sponsors Blank Canvas Cosmetics, HYDE Bar, AYA Supplements, and Perkys.

NOW also gave away an overnight stay and a 1-year membership on the night, to the person who posted the best content from their White Lotus photo area – which went to Kathryn Thomas.

Rosanna Davison was also gifted a voucher from fashion boutique Canella Lane, as she was voted the Best Dressed on the night.