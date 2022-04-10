WATCH: The Gossies 2022

Some of Ireland’s biggest stars stepped out for Goss.ie’s seventh annual awards show, The Gossies 2022, on April 8th.

After a virtual show last year, The Gossies returned with a star studded in-person ceremony at The Convention Centre Dublin, and this year’s theme was ‘Fire and Ice’.

The fabulous Lucy Kennedy hosted the glitzy awards show once again, and she was joined by a host of major Irish stars across TV, radio, music, and social media on the night.

Celebrity guests on the night included Maura Higgins, Faye Winter, Teddy Soares, Rosanna Davison, Dáithí Ó Sé, Doireann Garrihy, Carl Mullan, Grainne Seoige, Erica Cody and Clare Dunne.

A host of influencers and social media stars also made an appearance, including Rachel Gorry, Sophie Murray, Katja Mia, Lauren Whelan, James Patrice, Miriam Mullins and Victoria Adeyinka.

Before the show, our nominees and celebrity guests were invited to our official Gifting and Pamper Suite.

They were given glam makeovers by our Official Makeup Partner KASH Beauty, and had their hair transformed by our Hair Partner Silke Hair & Beauty.

Ahead of the ceremony, nominees also had their skin prepped by our Official Skincare Partner REFORM Skincare.

On top of that, guests were treated to gifts from some of our incredible brand partners this year, including treats from: Boots, Aperol Spritz Ireland, humm, NOW, Ór Jewellery, Carry Out and Expert.

Later, they enjoyed a fabulous three-course meal during the ceremony, which saw some of Ireland’s brightest stars awarded across 19 categories.

Watch the full show here: