WATCH: The full #GossCountdown live stream event – in partnership with Camile.ie

The Goss.ie team chatted with Love Island stars and Irish celebs on the night

The #GossCountdown live stream event, in partnership with Camile.ie, took place on Monday night ahead of the Love Island final.

Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Editor Kendra Becker were joined by a host of Irish stars as well as some of our favourite Love Islanders to discuss everything that happened this season.

Irish Love Island star Matthew MacNabb, 2021 bombshell Chuggs Wallis, Casa Amor bombshell Amy Day, and 2019 contestant Anton Danyluk spoke exclusively to Goss.ie on the night about their time in the villa – and shared some show secrets.

We were also joined by a star-studded panel: Tallafornia star Kelly Donegan, Irish social media star Michael Fry and The Circle winner Paddy Smyth – who all shared their thoughts on the dating show that’s kept us entertained for months.

Check out the full live-stream event below:

About Camile: Good Mood Thai Food

Who they are:

Camile is an Irish food start-up that believes that small acts lead to big change. Camile

creates delicious, Thai-inspired food. They run events for their community to support the

balanced life they’re already leading.

They research emerging nutritional trends and collaborate with their team of talented chefs to produce dishes our community wants. They find more sustainable ways for you to enjoy Camile, guilt-free.

Healthy & happy:

Camile exist to make you feel good – whatever that looks like to you. At Camile they try to bridge the gap between treat days and tracking days, catering to vegan, lactose-free, gluten-free, and omnivore diets. They’ve got certified nutritional information if you’re after that, and they’re even on MyFitnessPal.

They’re a brand on a mission to support a healthier you.

Their goals:

Their product is the seed that lets everything else bloom. They make sauces from scratch and use locally grown grass-fed Irish beef and pork, as well as local vegetables and herbs when in season. These help the environment – and they also taste better!

The food they make allows them to reach their sustainability and local community goals.

The future & our planet:

The world we’re living in doesn’t make it easy to live sustainably, but Camile are doing what they can to change that.

They use compostable packaging, which means potentially taking millions of disposable packages out of incinerators and landfills each year. Over the years, they’ve switched to water-regulating woks, use the most intensive recycling program available and average <1% food waste.

They research, plan and relentlessly pursue more sustainable ways for you to enjoy Camile guilt-free.

Order right here: Camile.ie.