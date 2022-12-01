WATCH: The first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Netflix docu-series

The first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive docu-series for Netflix has been released.

Simply titled ‘Harry & Meghan’, the six-part series will share “the other side” of the couple’s love story and the challenges they faced.

With commentary from friends, family, and historians discussing the state of the British Commonwealth today (and the Royal Family’s relationship with the press), the Netflix series aims to “paint a picture of our world and how we treat each other”.

Harry & Meghan is set to premiere on Netflix globally on December 8.

The trailer was released following reports Harry and Meghan were panicking over how much they’ve shared in the series, which they’ve been filming for over a year.

Insiders have claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are second guessing what they want to show the public in the series, but Netflix bosses are standing by the filmmakers.

A Netflix source previously told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project.”

“They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely. Netflix is standing by the filmmakers.”

Another industry insider said: “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths. Netflix has made it clear that the project is going forward.”

The docuseries was directed by Oscar-nominee Liz Garbus, who Meghan called “incredible” during her bombshell interview with The Cut in August.

The mother-of-two also described the series as: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see — our love story.”