WATCH: The first teaser trailer for season two of And Just Like That…

The first trailer for season two of And Just Like That… has been released.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will all return as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte for the next season, which will air on NOW in Ireland & the UK in June.

The teaser, narrated by Carrie, begins with her saying: “No matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there.”

The trailer includes a montage of scenes from the new season – including Miranda and her new love Che (Sara Ramírez), and Carrie’s steamy fling with her podcast producer Franklin (Ivan Hernandez).

Carrie continues: “And just like that. I realized some things are better left in the past. But maybe … not everything.”

The teaser then ends with Carrie’s ex-boyfriend Aidan (John Corbett) appearing outside her apartment in NYC.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that John Corbett would be reprising his role as Aidan Shaw in the show’s second season.

John played Carrie’s boyfriend and later fiancé Aidan in seasons 3 and 4 of Sex and the City.

However, the pair inevitably split after Aidan proposed and Carrie said she couldn’t commit.

The book author went on to marry her on-and-off beau Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, but years later Carrie bumped into Aidan at a market in Abu Dhabi during the second Sex and the City film.

The pair ended up going for dinner and sharing a kiss, but with both of them being married at the time, Carrie ran away and they never spoke again.

As many fans will now know, Carrie’s husband Mr. Big tragically died in the first season of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That…

So will sparks fly between Aidan and Carrie once more? We’ll just have to wait and see…

While no exact premiere date for season two of And Just Like That… has been announced yet, HBO Max has confirmed that the show will air in June.