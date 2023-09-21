WATCH: The first official trailer of All of Us Strangers – starring Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott

The first official trailer for All of Us Strangers, starring our very own Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, has been released.

The film is loosely based on a 1987 Japanese novel by Taichi Yamada, and it has been described by British GQ as “a ghostly gay romance”.

The Normal People actor and the Fleabag star play lovers in this haunting romance, written and directed by Andrew Haigh.

The movie follows the story of Adam, played by Andrew Scott, who has a chance encounter with his neighbour Harry, played by Paul Mescal.

The film’s official synopsis says this encounter “punctures the rhythm of [Adam’s] everyday life.”

“As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents appear to be living — just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.”

The Irish actors will star alongside The Crown’s Claire Foy and Rocketman star Jamie Bell in All of Us Strangers – which is set for release on December 22, 2023.

Director Andrew Haigh told Vanity Fair that he immediately witnessed sparks between Andrew and Paul.

He said: “There was chemistry between the two of them literally the second I saw them together. Both of them were pretty fearless.”

Speaking of the Irish actors’ intimate scenes, the director said: “There was no sense of them being afraid of approaching those scenes. They knew how important they were.”

Andrew [Haigh] spoke of the inspiration for the movie about grief and past traumas. He said: “I didn’t have the happiest of childhoods — childhoods are complicated, especially when you’re gay, and I think a lot of the story is dealing with those elements.”

He added: “You have to deal with those things when you’re back in that environment.”

Watch the official trailer below: