WATCH: The first official trailer for Love Island Games – hosted by Maya Jama

Love Island Games, a brand new spin-off series, will arrive on Peacock on November 1.

The series will bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

Maya Jama, who presents the UK version of Love Island, has been announced as the host of the new programme.

Maura Higgins, who shot to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, has also been confirmed as the show’s social host.

The 32-year-old impressed fans as the social host of Love Island USA over the summer, and is back to bring viewers all the behind-the-scenes action.

In an interesting turn of events, the Irish beauty is just one former contestant who is set to come face-to-face with her ex while filming the show.

Other former UK Islanders confirmed for the Love Island Games line-up include Georgia Steel, Jack Fowler, Eyal Booker, Megan Barton-Hanson, Mike Boateng, Liberty Poole, and Toby Aromolaran and Scott van-der-Sluis.

Ahead of the show’s airing, Scott told his followers: “People aren’t sure what the deal is with Love Island Games – Love Island Games has already been recorded. It’s done, over.”

“Love Island Games people, be excited. It’s not Love Island like you know it. It’s not Love Island like you know it.”

“It’s very, very different. You’re gonna enjoy it. It’s very, very different to normal Love Island, that’s why I did it.”

It comes after Liberty Poole teased some exciting details about the upcoming series, which is due to air on Peacock on November 1.

In a recent interview with The UK Sun, Liberty admitted the full line-up has yet to be announced, meaning some former Love Island UK stars may make bombshell appearances.

The Birmingham native said: “It was so unexpected the twists and turns were mental, everyone is going to watch it and have no idea what to expect.”

“It took me ages to realise I was in Love Island Games and not Love Island.”

“It’s very physical, it’s typical Love Island with sexy challenges and there’s a physical aspect as well, and you need endurance and I do not have endurance.”

“I also forgot about the prize money at the end I can’t lie.”

Liberty admitted that Love Island Games pushed her out of her “comfort zone” and forced her to think “strategically” in some challenges.

“It’s still bikinis, sexy challenges, drama, flirting. You’ll see me in some funny outfits,” the reality star assured. “There’s always a bit of cheeky snogging.”

“Everyone was so good looking,” Liberty continued. “Everyone was fit.”

“It was different in a good way, definitely out of my comfort zone.”

“I think people are not going to expect the twists and turns, as cast we didn’t know what was going to happen next.”

“You couldn’t predict it, it was quite strategic, and I am not a strategic person. We had to work together.”

“We had Maya [Jama], she is obviously an amazing presenter, and Maura [Higgins]was presenting, and maybe there is another cheeky appearance from another Love Island cast member on the show…. But I can’t say more than that.”

“Maybe a bombshell, a lot of fit bombshells.”

Watch the first official trailer for Love Island Games here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)