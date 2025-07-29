WATCH: The first official trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash

The first official trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has been released.

In the third instalment of the sci-fi series, Zoe Saldana will reprise her role as Na’vi warrior Neytiri, while Sam Worthington will reprise his role as former Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully.

The trailer shows the blue animals from the series fighting on land, at sea, and in the air.

It also shows Jake and Neytiri fighting, with Sam Worthington’s character warning Zoe Saldana’s: “You cannot live like this, baby, in hate.”

Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet will also appear in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Director James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver wrote the screenplay for the most recent iteration of the franchise, while Cameron, Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno wrote the story.

The movie will be released on December 19 2025, in theatres across the world in IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema 3D, RealD 3D, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens.

Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), as well as other spin-off video games, toys, theme park attractions, and soundtrack albums, have all been released as part of the Avatar film series.

The fourth and fifth movies in the franchise are also already scheduled for release.