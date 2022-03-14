WATCH: The dramatic trailer for the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s new reality show is here

The dramatic trailer for the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s new reality show is here.

The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on April 14, and will be available to stream worldwide on Disney+.

The trailer for the series shows Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, and reveals the couple want to have a baby together.

It also gives an insight into Khloe Kardashian’s complicated relationship with Tristan Thompson, who she split from last year.

In the trailer, the Good American founder explains: “Tristan and I are complicated.”

The 37-year-old, who shares a daughter named True with the basketball star, tells him: “Trust takes time.”

She later is heard asking her sisters: “Why are we always making excuses for the people that traumatize us?”

Kris Jenner also addresses Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson in the trailer, admitting: “This is a relationship that I don’t think anyone saw coming.”

Meanwhile, Kim speaks about her divorce from Kanye West, saying: “It is really hard with Kanye.”

The SKIMs founder later tells Kourtney: “He told me my career is over.”

Check out the full trailer below: