WATCH: The Crown cast dance to Lizzo’s hit track Good As Hell in full costume

Gillian Anderson admitted the clip "was never meant to see the light of day"

A video has emerged of The Crown cast dancing to Lizzo’s hit Good As Hell while in full costume.

Gillian Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher in the Netflix show, admitted the video was “never meant to see the light of day”.

The hilarious clip was played during the actress’ appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, which saw the cast perform a choreographed routine while in all-black costumes for a funeral scene.

Explaining the routine, the 52-year-old said: “Olivia [Colman] apparently does a dance class in the area that she lives with a bunch of friends, on a regular basis.

“And the last time she did the dance, they had danced to that Lizzo song, and she asked if we would happen to be interested in maybe doing it, and she would video it? “And then she would just share it only with her friends, the other dancers. So it was never meant to see the light of day,” she added. So here’s the cast of The Crown doing my actual Lizzo choreography (I KNOW!) …in full (funeral) costume no less. This might juuuust be the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me 😎 pic.twitter.com/UTA2YL1WQE — Just Dance UK (@JustDanceUK) January 28, 2021

The clip sees Gillian and Olivia dance alongside Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Marion Bailey (Queen Mother).

Gillian added: “It was so humiliating, the look on my face – such delight and shame all at once.”

Olivia shared the clip on her Instagram, captioning the post: “Check my nails Baby how you feelin’? Feeling good as hell.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Colman (@itsoliviacolman)