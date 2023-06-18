WATCH: The Coronas pay tribute to ‘legend’ Christy Dignam at Fairview Park gig

The Coronas paid tribute to the late Christy Dignam at their gig in Fairview Park on Saturday night.

The Aslan star sadly passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63, after a decade-long battle with a rare form of cancer.

Thousands of fans paid their respects to the late singer at a farewell gathering in Finglas on Saturday morning, before his private funeral took place.

Hours later, The Coronas performed a sold-out concert at Dublin’s Fairview Park and during their set, the Irish band sang Aslan’s hit song ‘Crazy World’.

The crowd sang along at the tops of their voices in an emotional moment, before lead singer Danny O’Reilly said: “RIP Christy Dignam. What a legend.”

