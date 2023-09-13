WATCH: Taylor Swift fangirls as NSYNC reunite at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift was all of us watching NSYNC reunite at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The annual awards ceremony took place at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

A host of well-known faces stepped out in serious style on the pink carpet ahead of the show.

To fans’ – including Taylor Swift – delight, NSYNC reunited on Tuesday night for their first awards show in 10 years.

The fivesome presented the singer with the award for Best Pop for her track Anti-Hero, and it’s safe to say she lost her mind.

Watch the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)