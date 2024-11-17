WATCH: Stacey Solomon breaks down in tears as she meets her idol Adele

Stacey Solomon broke down in tears as she met her idol Adele in Las Vegas this weekend.

The mother-of-five shared a video of the emotional moment on Instagram, showing the singer giving her a big hug during one of her residency gigs at Caesars Palace.

The TV star captioned the post: “✨ Wow ✨ I will never forget this moment… Honestly what an absolute dream come true. The end of this is me letting all of my ‘be cool Stacey’ go 😂.”

“I have looked up to Adele for such a long time. A strong, inspirational no sh*t woman with the biggest heart,” she continued.

“She’ll never know what that hug meant. To the moon and back Adele 😭 I’m so lucky to have had so many women in my lifetime to look up to.

“And tonight reminded me of all of those women. Most of which were here with me. My sisters, my best friends, my business partners, my colleagues. All of which filmed this special moment for me from every darn angle possible 😂

“What a privilege it is to have you all in my life. @carolinehirons @label.lady.1 @peneloperyanbeauty @samantha.stone1 @rehabyourhair @spacenk THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART.”

The TV personality was flown to Sin City for a brand trip with Space NK this week alongside a host of influencers and famous faces – including our very own Maura Higgins.

Stacey also shared a sweet note she received from Adele after the show.

The note said: “Stacey!! Oh my god I can’t believe you’re here! Look at us in Vegas hahaha! You have blossomed so much over the years its been a joy to watch! Thank you for coming.”