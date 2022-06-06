WATCH: Selling the OC stars get into heated argument in dramatic first look clip

A dramatic first look clip of the new Netflix series Selling the OC aired during the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night.

According to the streaming giant, the Selling Sunset spin-off series will follow “a fresh set of realtors as they square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast”.

“Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?” Netflix teased.

The Selling The OC cast will include Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

In the teaser, Alexandra Rose tells her co-star Polly Brindle: “She told me a lot of s*** that she had talked about me and then made a comment about you … why would I lie about that? I’m not.”

Kayla Cardona then jumps in and asks if the ladies are arguing about speculation that Alexandra “slept with someone” to get a listing.

☀️ 𝒞𝒶𝓁𝒾𝒻𝑜𝓇𝓃𝒾𝒶 𝒹𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂𝒾𝓃𝑔 ☀️ Here's an exclusive look at the new season of Selling the OC 🏠💵 #MTVAwards: Unscripted pic.twitter.com/OusWBbeFtZ — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

The series will be executive produced by Adam DiVello, the creator of Selling Sunset as well as other hit reality shows like The Hills and Laguna Beach. Check out the official teaser below: