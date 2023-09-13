Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

WATCH: Selena Gomez’s reaction to Chris Brown’s MTV VMAs nomination goes viral

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards took place at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

A host of well-known faces scooped awards throughout the night – including Taylor Swift, who won nine.

Chris Brown was nominated for Best R&B for his cameo on Chloe Bailey’s track How Does It Feel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MTV (@mtv)

As the nominations for Best R&B were being read out, the audience applauded graciously – but not everyone was impressed.

In a now viral moment, the audience camera panned to Selena Gomez as Chris’ name was being read out.

The Calm Down singer was seen stopping her applause before sneering at the nomination.

Watch the viral moment here:

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us