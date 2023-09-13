WATCH: Selena Gomez’s reaction to Chris Brown’s MTV VMAs nomination goes viral

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards took place at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

A host of well-known faces scooped awards throughout the night – including Taylor Swift, who won nine.

Chris Brown was nominated for Best R&B for his cameo on Chloe Bailey’s track How Does It Feel.

As the nominations for Best R&B were being read out, the audience applauded graciously – but not everyone was impressed.

In a now viral moment, the audience camera panned to Selena Gomez as Chris’ name was being read out.

The Calm Down singer was seen stopping her applause before sneering at the nomination.

