WATCH: Sam Thompson’s sweet message to best pal Pete Wicks ahead of I’m A Celeb stint

Sam Thompson recorded a sweet message for his best pal Pete Wicks ahead of his stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The reality stars, who co-host the Staying Relevant podcast, have been best friends for four years after meeting on Celebs Go Dating back in 2019.

Pete even touched down in Brisbane recently to meet Sam at the end of the I’m A Celeb bridge upon his jungle exit, instead of his longtime girlfriend Zara McDermott.

In a pre-recorded message, Sam told Pete: “Peter James Jonathan Joseph Wicks, my brother, my pal, my blood… I’m doing it! We’re in!”

“We’re doing it now, I’m in there, you’re out there – I think? At the moment.”

“I love you so much, mate.”

“How am I doing? Am I doing you proud? Am I doing myself okay?”

“Is the podcast doing – have you done any episodes of the podcast?, or have you just like..,” Sam began. “I bet we don’t even have a podcast anymore.”

“But I love you, mate.

“And I hope that you miss me, and I really hope that you’re proud of me and I can’t wait to see you.”

Commenting on the sweet message, on TikTok user penned: “One of my favourite friendships ever 💙,” while another wrote: “my fave friendship🥺🤌🏻.”