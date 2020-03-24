WATCH: Ryan Reynolds shares ‘important’ coronavirus message

The actor shared a funny but informative video on the crisis

Actor Ryan Reynolds has shared a video message about the current coronavirus crisis.

Joking about the amount of input celebrities have given regarding their thoughts on the virus, he posted to Instagram to share his thoughts.

“Another important message from an important celebrity,” he joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Mar 23, 2020 at 4:52pm PDT

“Let’s spread the word, not the virus.”

He shared the video after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked people to spread the word about self-isolating and staying at home.

“We need to work to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19,” Ryan said.

“I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities we count on most. They’re the ones that are going to get us through this… “

“Right after healthcare workers, of course. First responders. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins, they’re great.”

“Childhood imaginary friends, sure. Like 400 other types of people,” he joked.

“Stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are going to get through this thing together.”