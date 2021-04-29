WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton share rare glimpse of their family life in sweet video

The couple are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton share rare glimpse of their family...

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a rare glimpse of their life as a family-of-five in a sweet video.

Marking 10 years since they tied the knot, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted an adorable video of them and their three kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The video was shot by filmmaker Will Warr, and shows the famous family walking on the beach, and playing in the garden of their home in Norfolk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

The clip was shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram page, alongside the caption: “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary.”

“We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C.”

It comes after William and Kate also unveiled stunning new photos of them, to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.