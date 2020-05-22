WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton play virtual bingo with nursing home residents

The royal couple took turns calling out the numbers

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised nursing home residents this week, as they played virtual bingo with them.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned into bingo callers as they checked in via video call with the residents of the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff.

With their own bingo spinner, Kate and William took turns calling out the numbers to the players and holding them up to the screen.

On their official Instagram account, the couple shared various clips from the virtual bingo game.

“And your next Bingo callers are…,” the post read.

“Visit our YouTube page via our Story to see more as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked staff at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, and care workers across the UK for their tireless efforts as they continue to look after the most vulnerable in our society.”

The pair appeared to know the “bingo lingo” during the call, as they called out the numbers with the appropriate phrases to match.

“One little duck, number two,” Prince William called out on the screen.

“Six and two, tickety-boo,” the mother-of-three followed.

When William asked one of the residents if they did a good job, one woman confessed their bingo calling skills were not quite up to scratch.

“Very good. Wasn’t as good as it should have been,” she candidly replied, which prompted more laughter from the duo.

The news comes after the total cost of William and Kate’s royal visit to Ireland was revealed last week.

They visited Ireland in early March for three days, and carried out engagements in Dublin, Meath and Galway.

