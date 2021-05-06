WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton launch YouTube channel

Prince William and Kate Middleton have launched a YouTube channel.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their first video to the platform on Wednesday, offering fans an insight into royal life.

Pointing at the camera, William jokes: “Be careful what you say now because these guys are filming everything.”

Kate replied with a laugh: “I know!”

The 25-second teaser video includes clips of the couple on royal engagements – including their official visit to Bhutan and their visit to Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club.

The video also shows a blooper from the couple’s St. Patrick’s Day message earlier this year, where William attempted to speak in Irish.

Correcting her husband on his pronunciation, Kate said: “You don’t have to roll your R’s.”

The couple have created playlists for mental, their early years and their engagements – and already have 206k subscribers on their channel.

Kate and William celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary last week, after tying the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

The couple shared stunning new snaps taken by photographer Chris Floyd to mark their special day, as well as a sweet video with their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The video was shot by filmmaker Will Warr, and shows the famous family walking on the beach, and playing in the garden of their home in Norfolk.

Sharing the clip to Instagram, the couple wrote: “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C.”

