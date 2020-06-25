WATCH: Phillip Schofield struggles to contain his laughter after making hilarious slip-up on This Morning

Phillip Schofield struggled to contain his laughter after making a hilarious slip-up on This Morning today.
The telly host was speaking with a caller about her Love Holidays travel package when he accidentally referred to Love Honey, a well-known sex toy shop.
Cracking up with his co-host Holly Willoughby, Phil joked Love Honey was a “whole different sort of package coming to your door” before correcting his mistake.
‘That’s a whole different package coming through the door there…’
😂 @Schofe#ThisMorning | Live from 10am 👉 https://t.co/Q7IV485mUn pic.twitter.com/j23FFSvMKd
— This Morning (@thismorning) June 25, 2020
Phil and Holly had been speaking to viewers with financial expert Martin Lewis about how they could avoid losing their money over booked holidays – amid the coronavirus pandemic.
