WATCH: Phillip Schofield struggles to contain his laughter after making hilarious slip-up on This Morning

This is too funny!

WATCH: Phillip Schofield struggles to contain his laughter after making hilarious slip-up...

Phillip Schofield struggled to contain his laughter after making a hilarious slip-up on This Morning today.

The telly host was speaking with a caller about her Love Holidays travel package when he accidentally referred to Love Honey, a well-known sex toy shop.

Cracking up with his co-host Holly Willoughby, Phil joked Love Honey was a “whole different sort of package coming to your door” before correcting his mistake.

Phil and Holly had been speaking to viewers with financial expert Martin Lewis about how they could avoid losing their money over booked holidays – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

