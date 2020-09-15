WATCH: Paul Rudd encourages millennials to ‘wear a mask’ in hilarious PSA

The video has gone viral on social media

Paul Rudd has encouraged millennials to “wear a mask” in a hilarious PSA video.

The video was posted by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as part of his national ‘Mask Up America’ campaign.

The 51-year-old pokes fun at his youthful appearance in the clip by saying: “Yo, what up dogs. Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person.”

“A few days ago, I was talking on the iPhone with my homie, Governor Cuomo, and he’s just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks because, get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials. No cap.”

Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up: pic.twitter.com/GTks5NUBmR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 14, 2020

“So Cuomes asks me, he’s like, ‘Paul, you’ve got to help. What are you, like, 26?’ And I didn’t correct him. So, fam, let’s real-talk. Masks, they’re totally beast. So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it.”

The video also features Paul talking on the phone with ‘Billie Eilish’, and shows the actor doing a TikTok dance as he suggests millennials should start a “stop the pandemic” challenge.

The PSA ends with a cameo from Hot Ones host Sean Evans, referencing Paul’s viral appearance on the YouTube series last year.

