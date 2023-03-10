WATCH: Paul Mescal surprises young Aftersun co-star Frankie Corio in the sweetest way

Paul Mescal surprised his young Aftersun co-star Frankie Corio in the sweetest way.

The pair played onscreen father and daughter in the coming-of-age drama film.

In a sweet clip shared by Frankie’s mum Leona, the Maynooth native presented his co-star with a special birthday message from her idol Olivia Rodrigo.

In the sweet video, Paul is seen holding the phone as a starstruck Frankie watches the video message.

Olivia can be heard saying: “Hi Frankie, it’s Olivia, I heard it’s your birthday,” before wishing her the “best day ever”.

“I hope you eat lots of cake and open lots of presents, and I hope I get to meet you real soon,” Rodrigo told Corio, then aged 10 or 11. Hope this one’s the best year yet.”

Watch the full video below: