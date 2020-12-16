WATCH: Paul Mescal steps outside his ‘comfort zone’ – as he performs contemporary dance routine

The Kildare actor is seen leaping in the air and crawling on the floor in the unique routine

WATCH: Paul Mescal steps outside his ‘comfort zone’ – as he performs...

Paul Mescal has performed a contemporary dance routine for a new short film entitled ‘Lockdown’.

The Normal People star admitted he stepped outside of his “comfort zone” for the film, which marks the launch of Samsung Spotlight – an initiative for performance artists.

The Kildare native choreographed the unique routine to communicate the emotions and feelings he experienced during lockdown.

Set in an abandoned warehouse, Paul is seen crawling on the floor and leaping in the air, all for an imaginary audience of mannequin-statues.

The 90-second performance tells the story of Paul trying to find a new stage, as the pandemic forced theatres and venues across the globe to shut down.

Speaking about the dance, Paul said: “This project took me totally out of my comfort zone as I am not a dancer.

“Movement is something I loved doing at drama school and something that I’ve missed doing since entering the industry.

“There are thousands of performers in the arts industry that have been affected by the closures of theatres, venues and stages who have and are going through an incredibly challenging time.”

The Samsung Spotlight aims to champion emerging creatives in the arts and provide a platform for them to showcase their skills and talents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entries from the UK and Ireland can film their own audition-style performance of up to 90 seconds and submit via Instagram using the hashtag #SamsungSpotlight.

Paul added: “I can’t wait to see what type of performances people come up with and I’m looking forward to judging the entries.”

For more information on how you can enter, click HERE.