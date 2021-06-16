The popular dating show returns to the streaming giant on June 23

WATCH: Netflix release the trailer for Too Hot To Handle season 2

Netflix have released the official trailer for the new series of Too Hot To Handle.

The popular dating show returns to the streaming giant on June 23, which will see ten singletons move into a luxury beachside villa located in Turks and Caicos in the hopes of finding love.

This years lineup has already been announced and fans of the show can’t contain their excitement.

The official Instagram account shared the trailer, writing: “Official Trailer | Too Hot To Handle”

“We’re back with a bang! Season 2 starts Wednesday, June 23, final episodes June 30 🔥 #THTH”

The show rose to popularity last summer when the first series hit screens.