WATCH: Netflix release first official teaser for season two of Bridgerton

Netflix has released the first official teaser for season two of Bridgerton.

The upcoming season, based on the second instalment of the Bridgerton novel series, will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), and his romance with new character Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell, Polly Walker, Adjoa Andoh, Jessica Madsen, Golda Rosheuvel and Ruby Barker will also reprise their roles for the second season.

Sadly, Regé-Jean Page will not return as the Duke of Hastings, but he will still be referred to in the show.

Producer and showrunner Chris Van Dusen has teased the show’s second season will be “even greater” than the first, while Nicola Coughlan said season two will be “a whole lot spicier”.

The new season will join Netflix on March 25.