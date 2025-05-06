WATCH: Molly-Mae Hague and sister Zoe come to blows over relationship with Tommy Fury in second part of Amazon series

Molly-Mae Hague and her sister Zoe come to blows over the 25-year-old’s relationship with Tommy Fury in the first look of the second part of her Amazon series.

The couple’s reunion is shown for the first time in a new teaser for the 25-year-old influencer’s Prime Video series Behind It All.

The couple called off their engagement last August after five years together, but quietly got back together earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

In a first look of the second half of the series, Molly shares her reluctance to talk about her relationship with her sister.

Molly tells her sister: “Just maybe don’t speak about it.”

To which Zoe responds: “No, I don’t feel comfortable not talking about it because sisters need to be able to tell each other everything about it.”

Molly responds, telling her sister: “Right, so then I need to be able to tell you the good, bad and the ugly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The pair bicker as Zoe states: “Nothing I do or say to you is going to change what you do or your opinion or how you feel towards him,” to which Molly snaps back: “And you know what Zoe, that’s the wisest thing I think you’ve ever said.”

Later in the clip, Zoe expresses her worry for her sister as she confessed: “But, yeah, I do worry for my relationship with her, if they were to get back together, definitely. I just want us to get on.”

This comes after Molly revealed in the first part of the documentary how she believes Zoe feels about their relationship: “I think Zoe really struggles with Tommy and I the most out of anyone in my family because she has heard it all now and i have really shared it all with her, she’s so invested and cares sometimes a little bit too much.”

We also witness Zoe and Molly chatting about Tommy while in the car, and the influencer shows her older sister some text messages between her and Tommy since their break up.

After reading the messages, Zoe said: “I’m sad for you but you have to go through it and it’s hell and that’s what makes me sad – you want to be with 50% of Tommy but you don’t want to be with the other 50% of him.”

“The last two months you’ve been happier and nicer to be around because you’ve not got the stressors that come along with being with him.”