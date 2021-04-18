WATCH: Miley Cyrus pokes fun at her Hannah Montana character in hilarious video

The singer was just 13-years-old when she started playing the fictional character in 2006

Miley Cyrus has poked fun at her Hannah Montana character in a hilarious video.

The singer rose to fame following her iconic Disney Channel role, which saw her play a teenage girl living a double life as a pop star.

Taking to TikTok on Saturday, the 28-year-old uploaded a video where she said: “So this guy I was talking to was like, ‘I’m glad you’re not one of those girls with different personalities.'”

Dramatic music then played as Miley turned to the camera, asking: “Are you sure you don’t want the best of both worlds?” referring to the show’s theme song.

The actress captioned the post, “sweet niblets”, which has already got over 6.5million likes.

Last month, Miley penned a heartfelt letter to Hannah Montana, to mark 15 years since the show premiered on the Disney Channel.

In the letter, which Miley shared on Instagram, the 28-year-old wrote: “Hi Hannah. It’s been a while. 15 years to be exact.”

“Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. ”

“I didn’t know then…that is where you live forever. Not just in mine but millions of people around the world.”

“Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego’ in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands.”

“We had an equal exchange in which you provided me a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you.”

“But, a lot has changed since then. You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon + never brought me back down.”

“You and I have been through it all together my friend, We’ve shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears + Laughs. I lost my pappy, my Dad’s father while on set filming an early episode of season 1. He wanted to hold on long enough to catch the premiere on March 24th. He passed February 28th.”

