WATCH: Miley Cyrus performs stunning cover of The Cranberries hit track Zombie

Miley Cyrus has performed a stunning cover of The Cranberries hit track Zombie for the Save Our Stages festival.

The virtual fundraising event took place on Saturday to raise funds for music venues affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with the chart-topping singer taking to the stage.

The song was originally released by the Irish band in 1994, written by the late Dolores O’Riordan, and climbed to the top of the charts internationally.

Miley also covered The Cure’s Boys Don’t Cry, before ending the set with a performance of her recent single Midnight Sky.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to Miley’s performance, with one writing: “miley cyrus covering zombie by the cranberries managed to save about 20% of my year.”

Another tweeted: “Miley Cyrus covering Zombie by The Cranberries is my religion”.

A third penned: “Miley Cyrus singing zombie is something I never knew I needed.”

miley cyrus covering zombie by the cranberries managed to save about 20% of my year pic.twitter.com/sNvoBKTFAs — bea (@ninetiesnicks) October 18, 2020

