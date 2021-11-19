WATCH: Meghan Markle showcases her acting skills in hilarious Ellen Show prank

Meghan Markle returned to her acting roots this week as she took part in a hilarious prank on The Ellen Show.

While the Duchess of Sussex has no plans to return to acting after stepping away from the Royal family, the 40-year-old showcased her skills as she pranked unsuspecting vendors on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

During the segment, Meghan was instructed what to say and do by host Ellen DeGeneres through an earpiece, and her behaviour definitely raised some eyebrows.

At one point, the former actress approached a vendor selling hot sauces and said: “Let mommy taste some.”

After getting Meghan to start eating chips like a chipmunk, Ellen instructed the Duchess to start drinking milk from a baby bottle in her purse.

Towards the end of the prank, the 40-year-old left viewers in stitches as she donned a pair of cat ears in front of the vendors and sang: “I’m a kitten. Meow, meow, meow.”

After letting Meghan suffer long enough, Ellen eventually jumped out and informed the vendors it was all a prank.

The Duchess of Sussex also sat down for an interview with Ellen, where she confessed the last time she visited the Warner Bros. lot was to audition for a role.

The former Suits star said: “I would park at gate three and then I would scoot on over, and what was so nice was that the security guards here would always say, ‘Break a leg, we hope you get it!'”

Meghan then shared details about the car she used to drive to the auditions, which was a “very, very old Ford Explorer Sport”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow)

She said: “At a certain point, the key stopped working on the driver side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door.”

“So after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, and then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out.”