Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

WATCH: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise Elton John with sweet video

Photo credit: Misan Harriman
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised their friend Elton John at one of his farewell gigs in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recorded a video message for the singer, which was played during his concert at Dodger Stadium.

In the personal video, Harry thanked Elton for being a friend to not only his late mother Princess Diana, but also to him and his young children Archie and Lilibet.

Elton John was friends with Harry’s mum Princess Diana | Richard Young/Shutterstock

At the start of the video, Meghan said: “Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations and we are just so proud of you. We’re so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also.”

Harry added: “And thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades. Thank you for being the friend that you were for my mum, thank you for being our friend. Thank you for being friend to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world.

“Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig, we know that. But we love you and congratulations on an incredible career,” he concluded.

Elton performed at Harry and Meghan’s wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018, and hosted the couple at his home in the South of France in 2019.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium joined Disney+ on Sunday.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us