WATCH: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise Elton John with sweet video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised their friend Elton John at one of his farewell gigs in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recorded a video message for the singer, which was played during his concert at Dodger Stadium.

In the personal video, Harry thanked Elton for being a friend to not only his late mother Princess Diana, but also to him and his young children Archie and Lilibet.

At the start of the video, Meghan said: “Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations and we are just so proud of you. We’re so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also.”

Harry added: “And thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades. Thank you for being the friend that you were for my mum, thank you for being our friend. Thank you for being friend to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world.

“Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig, we know that. But we love you and congratulations on an incredible career,” he concluded.

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan’s message to Elton John ahead of his farewell from Dodger Stadium concert

pic.twitter.com/XUN6cHkLey — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) November 21, 2022

Elton performed at Harry and Meghan’s wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018, and hosted the couple at his home in the South of France in 2019.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium joined Disney+ on Sunday.