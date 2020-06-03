The video was shot as part of a #IWontStandForRacism campaign in 2012

WATCH: Meghan Markle addresses her own experience with racism in resurfaced video

A video has resurfaced of Meghan Markle addressing her own experience with racism.

The clip was shot as part of a #IWontStandForRacism campaign in 2012 – before the Duchess of Sussex met her husband, Prince Harry.

In the video, Meghan spoke about her own experiences of racial injustice.

“For me, I think it hits a really personal note. I’m biracial, most people can’t tell what I’m mixed with, and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall,” she said in the video.

“So some of the slurs I’ve heard or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it’s just hit me in a really strong way.”

The former actress also explained that she witnessed her mother Doria Ragland being called the N-word.

“You know, a couple of years ago I heard someone call my mom the N-word.”

“So I think for me, beyond being personally affected by racism, just to see the landscape of what our country is like right now, certainly the world, and to want things to be better.”

Meghan mentioned that she hopes her future children will grow up in a more accepting world.

“I am really proud of my heritage on both sides, I’m really proud of where I’ve come from and where I’m coming,” she continued.

“But yeah I hope by the time I have children that people are even more open-minded to how things are changing and that having a mixed world is what it’s all about.”

“Certainly it makes it a lot more beautiful and a lot more interesting,” she added.

Meghan shares a son named Archie with her husband Prince Harry, and the family-of-three are currently self-isolating in Los Angeles.

