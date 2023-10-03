WATCH: Mauricio Umansky accuses Kyle Richards of ‘having an affair’ in explosive RHOBH trailer

Mauricio Umansky accuses Kyle Richards of “having an affair” in the explosive trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The couple, who have been married for 27 years, recently confirmed their separation following a “challenging” year.

In the dramatic trailer for the upcoming season of the popular reality show, Kyle is seen breaking down in tears over the breakdown of her marriage.

She says: “Complete strangers are like you made us believe in love and now it’s…”

Erika Jayne cuts her off, saying: “This is true love. There are only two people in this marriage. Everyone else’s opinion can f*** off.

Later in the trailer, Garcelle Beauvais asks Kyle: “If there was infidelity, would you say?”

Kyle replies: “I don’t know.

Elsewhere, Sutton Stracke says: “Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

Kyle then introduces a friend to country music singer Morgan Wade, who she has been romantically linked to in recent months, before tattooing the letter ‘K’ onto Morgan’s body.

Later, Mauricio says to Kyle: “I’m just glad it’s you out there having an affair.”

Kyle replies: “For once it’s me.”

She then sits down with Mauricio and their daughters, and tells them: “We are a very strong family and we always will be. Nothing can change that.”

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on October 25.

Check out the trailer below: