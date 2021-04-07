WATCH: Maura Higgins tries hilarious TikTok challenge with boyfriend Chris Taylor

The video has already been viewed over 1.7million times

Maura Higgins and her boyfriend Chris Taylor have taken part in a viral TikTok challenge.

The Love Islanders confirmed their romance in November, after their close friendship turned romantic.

In the hilarious video, Maura asked her beau a series of questions about her as part of the #DoesHeKnowYouChallenge, slapping Chris every time he answered a question wrong.

Sharing the video on Tuesday, the Irish beauty wrote: “Can’t actually believe he let me do this.”

Chris, 30, answered multiple questions about his girlfriend wrong, including what her favourite movie is, her favourite colour and her niece’s birthday.

When asked what Maura’s bra size is, Chris hilariously answered: “Great, perfect size. That’s not fair, how would I know that? Do you think I measure you in your sleep?”

One wrote: “Ugh literally my two fave people from Love Island.. I fricken wanted y’all to get together on the show lol.”

Another commented: “Love this 😂😂 You two are the best 💕”.