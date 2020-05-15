WATCH: Matt Damon sends special video message to Irish leaving cert students

Our favourite new honourary Irish man Matt Damon has cheered up a group of Dublin Leaving Cert students who would have been graduating today.

The Hollywood star, who is isolating in Dalkey, recorded a video for the class of graduates at Dalkey’s Loretto Abbey.

In the video shared on social media, Matt says: “Congratulations to the Loretto graduating class 2020.

“You guys are awesome and I’m sorry you have to do all of this during quarantine, but congratulations, what an achievement. Good for you guys, thinking about you.”

BREAKING: (hearts💘!) Special message just now from the lovely lad next door, for the 6th yr girls, Loreto Abbey Dalkey. Cool surprise org by their amazing teachers on what would have been their final day in school. Fair play #MattDamon #LeavingCert pic.twitter.com/4PQttJyNQb — Flor Mac Carthy (@florNEWS) May 15, 2020

Now this how you win the hearts of a community. Our favourite neighbour Matt Damon just sent this video to the graduating class of my daughter's school Loreto Abbey in Dalkey. pic.twitter.com/nra6w5a4sp — Mark Little (@marklittlenews) May 15, 2020

It comes just days after Matt gave an interview to Dublin radio station SPIN 103.8 where he said staying in Dalkey had been like a “fairytale” and called Taoiseach Leo Varadkar a “bad ass” for returning to the frontline during the coronavirus outbreak.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan chats to TV presenter and fashion guru Darren Kennedy about anxiety during lockdown, how to stay positive, his two new shows and styling yourself in isolation.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.