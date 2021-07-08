WATCH: Love Island’s Rebecca Gormley slams ‘vile’ online trolls, talks Biggs Chris and who she’d couple up with on the new series

This week's episode of The Gosscast has dropped

Love Island star Rebecca Gormley has slammed “vile” internet trolls, as the new season continues.

Producers of the hit show had to ask viewers to stop sending death threats to the social media accounts of some of this year’s contestants, just days into filming.

“I think it’s so mean to troll people you don’t even know,” Rebecca told Goss.ie.

“Obviously it’s reality TV so you’re going to have your opinions but to physically slam people to the high heavens is disgustingly vile, it’s just disgusting.

“I think it all comes down to jealousy, I genuinely do.”

The brunette also opened up about falling for her fellow castmate Biggs Chris, and who she would couple up with, in the current villa.

Take a look:

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.