WATCH: Kris Jenner sobs after watching Kourtney and Kim’s physical fight on KUWTK

The momager was shocked by her daughters' actions

Kris Jenner sobbed after watching her daughters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, get into a physical fight on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

On the last season of their E! reality show, the sisters shocked viewers when they got into a serious row – which left Kim with bloody scratches on her body.

On Thursday’s episode of KUWTK, the Kardashian matriarch broke down in tears as she spoke to Kourtney after watching their fight for the first time.

Speaking to Kourtney on the phone, Kris said: “I just wanted to tell you that I watched the episode this morning on the way to shoot today. I just feel really bad.”

“I just wanted to tell you that if you need somebody to talk to that we should sit down,” Kris said through tears. “I just feel really bad.”

Clearly emotional, Kourtney replied: “Thank you. I’m fine. I’m fine now, it’s just like everyone was ganging up on me for like two f***ing years.”

“I feel fine now. It’s just such a natural thing in our family, what everyone does, if anyone goes anyway against what everyone else is doing, it just seems like they just attack.”

“I feel better now,” she added.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.