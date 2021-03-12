WATCH: Kris Jenner breaks down in tears over the end of KUWTK in new teaser

The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will premiere next week

Kris Jenner breaks down in tears over the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in a new teaser trailer for the show’s final season.

In the promo clip, the momager gets emotional as she speaks to her friends Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick about KUWTK coming to an end after 14 years.

Bursting into tears, the 65-year-old says: “It’s hard, it’s hard to think about the end…”

Faye then asks why they want to stop filming the show now, but Kyle points out that it must be “very complicated with so many people” involved.

Agreeing with Kyle, who has appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2010, Kris admits: “It is complicated.”

“There’s all these different personalities and people and kids and grandkids and everybody and thinking, ‘What’s the right thing for everybody? And when’s the right moment?’ It’s been incredibly challenging and incredibly hard.”

Addressing the production crew, Kris says: “Everybody in this room is my family. These are my family… They are day one, season one.”

“Every single thing we’ve ever done we’ve done together, whether it’s a vacation, a birth, a marriage, a divorce. Everything has been so public. It’s part of our life. Like, this is our life.”

“Telling the crew was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life,” she says.

“We love each other so much… You don’t appreciate what’s right in front of you all the time and I appreciate you guys, just for the record.”

The crew then shout back to Kris: “We love you!”

At the end of the clip, Kris adds: “It’s about everybody deciding at the same time that maybe this is the moment where you take a minute and stop Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“But it’s been the most amazing chapter of my life.”

The 20th and final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres on March 18 on E!