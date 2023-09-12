WATCH: Kourtney tells Kim she ‘HATES her’ in explosive trailer for season 4 of The Kardashians

The explosive trailer for season four of The Kardashians has been released, and it teases plenty of drama.

The series will return to Hulu and Disney+ internationally on September 28th, and fans are in for another dramatic season.

Tensions reached an all time high between sisters Kourtney and Kim last season, and it looks like their feud is far from over…

Towards the end of the trailer, Kim is seen speaking to Kourtney on the phone in her office.

The SKIMS founder asks her sister: “Are you happy? You’re a different person, you hate us, we all talk about it.”

Kourtney then replies: “You’re like adding it into a fight to all have a side.”

Kim continues: “You think things, so you’re getting riled up. I think things, so I’m getting riled up…”

In a shocking moment, Kourtney can be heard in tears saying “You’re just a witch, and I hate you.”

The sisters’ feud stems from Kim working with Dolce & Gabbana just months after Kourtney collaborated with the brand on her wedding to Travis Barker.

The 44-year-old married the Blink-182 drummer at a star-studded ceremony in Portofino, Italy last year.

The bride, groom and their entire wedding party were dressed by Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion, who also helped organise their nuptials.

Earlier this year, Kim was announced as the face of Dolce & Gabbana – just months after attending her sister’s lavish Italian wedding.

During season three of The Kardashians, Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as a “business opportunity”, and claimed she took away from her special moment.

However, Kim denied any wrongdoing, saying she “couldn’t have been more mindful” of Kourtney ahead of her collaboration.

The mother-of-four also pointed out that she had emailed the team “begging them” to postpone the project for a year.

The 42-year-old added: “What I’ve realized in this lifetime is that everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened. It’s all gonna come out on the show.”

The Kardashians will return to Disney+ on September 28th.