WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian takes part in TikTok challenge with boyfriend Travis Barker

The couple enjoyed a trip away with their children

Kourtney Kardashian has taken part in a TikTok challenge with her boyfriend Travis Barker.

The new couple enjoyed a trip away with their children, who they both had in previous relationships.

Travis’ 15-year-old daughter Alabama took to the social media app on Friday to share a video of them doing the “Pass the Phone” challenge.

Alabama started the challenge by saying: “I’m passing the phone to somebody who can’t get acrylics,” and passing the phone to Kourtney’s 8-year-old daughter Penelope.

Penelope said, “I’m passing the phone to somebody that doesn’t let me do anything,” before handing the phone over to Kourtney.

Kourtney said, “I’m passing the phone to my boyfriend,” and gave the phone to Travis.

Travis’ 17-year-old son Landon teased Kourtney by saying: “I’m passing the phone to somebody who’s changed their outfit five times today.”

Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Travis also shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Alabama, 15, Landon, 17, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 21.

The couple went Instagram official back in February, and have since dropped the L-bomb.