WATCH: Kim Kardashian gives Tristan Thompson advice on his relationship with Khloe

Kim Kardashian has given Tristan Thompson advice on his relationship with Khloe.

The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.

In a new clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim asked Tristan what was going on with him and her younger sister.

He explained: “Some days are good. And some days, she gets a little frustrated by what’s going on with the media.”

Kim said: “I don’t even think it’s to her anymore about getting over the past things that you guys have been through.”

“I think it’s just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she’s totally fine otherwise she wouldn’t be hanging out with you 24/7.”

“She’s carrying a suitcase of other people’s opinions and thoughts,” Tristan added.

“I just never thought she was like that. That wasn’t who she was. She was always, like, the tough Khloe that doesn’t give a f**k,” Kim responded.

“You’re never gonna get to the finish line if you’re trying to always please the masses. You just gotta live for yourself. Like Ye, he don’t give a damn if you like him or not,” Tristan said, referencing Kim’s husband Kanye West.

“But guess what, he’s happy and he’s gonna do it his way and you’re gonna like him or not. That’s why I respect him.”

He continued: “You’re gonna ride this journey the way you want to and it’s either people are gonna be with you or against you, but at least if you die, you’re going to die doing it your way.”

“That’s my mentality. And she’s gotta understand it too.”

Kim encouraged Tristan to have a conversation with Khloe, saying: “Honestly, I just think that you should talk to her.”

“I think that you should just tell her you don’t want to rush her process, but…that you don’t want to be this, like, kept secret because she is so embarrassed. Like, that makes you sad.”