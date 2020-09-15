WATCH: Khloe Kardashian fears Tristan Thompson will go back to his ‘old’ ways in new KUWTK promo

The reality show returns to screens later this month

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian fears Tristan Thompson will go back to his ‘old’...

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she’s worried Tristan Thompson will go back to his “old” ways in a brand new promo for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Season 19 of the reality show premieres on September 17, and the upcoming episodes will follow the famous family during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a teaser for the upcoming season, Khloe can be seen telling Tristan: “One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you’re gonna turn into, like, the old Tristan again…”

The promo clip was released amid reports Khloe and Tristan have decided to rekindle their romance.

The trailer also teases drama between Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble and her daughter Kendall, and shows Khloe being tested for Covid-19.

Scott Disick is also set to address his early exit from rehab in the next season, and the promo clip also sparked speculation Kourtney is considering having another baby with her ex-boyfriend.

Season 19 of KUWTK premieres on September 17, before the show’s final season will air in 2021.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan announced the end of their long running reality show last week, after 14 years on air.

